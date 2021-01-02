Loan apps: Andhra cop helps Hyderabad police detect fraud, turns son in

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Putting duty first rather than giving into filial feelings, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Andhra Pradesh has turned his son over to the Hyderabad Police for his involvement in the loan apps fraud. The ASI, who works in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, called up the cybercrime police in Hyderabad and handed over his son to them.

He had tipped off the Hyderabad Police after he noticed that his son was working in a reputed call centre set up by a Chinese national, who swindled `21,000 crore and moved the cash in the form of bitcoins to China. The ASI, who requested the police not to reveal his identity, had told them that his son K Nagaraju had been handling four call centres — Aglow Technologies, Liufang Technologies, Nabloom Technologies and Pin- Print Technologies in Bengaluru.

Nagaraju, who gained experience by then, had taken his brother Eswar Kumar to Bengaluru and Pune where they operated the call centres. The officials said the ASI had asked Nagaraju to return home urgently. The son, not suspecting his father’s intentions, came home to a team of the Hyderabad Police waiting for him.

AP cop’s son monitored call centres

Based on the information that Nagaraju had divulged, the police arrested the head of the four call centres — Zhu Wei alias Lambo, a Chinese national. “During the interrogation, we got to know that Yuan Yuan alias Sissi is the kingpin, who had set up the operations in India and is now abroad. Nagaraju and Eswar Kumar monitored the employees of the call centres located in Bengaluru and Pune. They had knowledge about the staff ’s regular functioning. We have learnt that a whopping `21,000 crore had been collected from Indians through the apps,” the Hyderabad police said.

DUTY TRUMPS FILIAL FEELINGS

