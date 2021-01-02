STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Loan apps: Andhra cop helps Hyderabad police detect fraud, turns son in

The ASI, who works in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, called up the cybercrime police in Hyderabad and handed over his son to them.

Published: 02nd January 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Putting  duty first rather than giving into filial feelings, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Andhra Pradesh has turned his son over to the Hyderabad Police for his involvement in the loan apps fraud. The ASI, who works in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, called up the cybercrime police in Hyderabad and handed over his son to them.

He had tipped off the Hyderabad Police after he noticed that his son was working in a reputed call centre set up by a Chinese national, who swindled `21,000 crore and moved the cash in the form of bitcoins to China. The ASI, who requested the police not to reveal his identity, had told them that his son K Nagaraju had been handling four call centres — Aglow Technologies, Liufang Technologies, Nabloom Technologies and Pin- Print Technologies in Bengaluru.

Nagaraju, who gained experience by then, had taken his brother Eswar Kumar to Bengaluru and Pune where they operated the call centres. The officials said the ASI had asked Nagaraju to return home urgently. The son, not suspecting his father’s intentions, came home to a team of the Hyderabad Police waiting for him.

AP cop’s son monitored call centres

Based on the information that Nagaraju had divulged, the police arrested the head of the four call centres — Zhu Wei alias Lambo, a Chinese national. “During the interrogation, we got to know that Yuan Yuan alias Sissi is the kingpin, who had set up the operations in India and is now abroad. Nagaraju and Eswar Kumar monitored the employees of the call centres located in Bengaluru and Pune. They had knowledge about the staff ’s regular functioning. We have learnt that a whopping `21,000 crore had been collected from Indians through the apps,” the Hyderabad police said.

DUTY TRUMPS FILIAL FEELINGS

The ASI, who works in Kurnool, called up the cybercrime police in Hyd and handed over his son to them after noticing that his son was working in a reputed call centre set up by a Chinese national, who swindled `21,000 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp