Pug marks of tigress, two cubs found in Bejjur forest

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD:  While trying to track a tiger which killed two persons in Kagaznagar division of Kumrambheem Asifabad district, forest officials and animal trackers have discovered the presence of a tigress and two cubs. They have identified the pug marks of a tigress and two cubs in Bejjur forest area. Last month, the tiger killed two persons - Siddam Laxman, in Deegida village, when he had ventured alone into the forest in Dahegaon mandal and P Nirmala, in an agriculture field bordering the forest area. Officials have arranged cage traps and formed 60 special teams to track the tiger’s movement.

They are creating awareness among the worried villagers to be alert while going to fields for agricultural works. Kumrambheem Asifabad district DFO Shantharam said they had identified the pug marks but had not yet captured its picture in camera traps. In spite of danger from wild animals, tribals still have to enter the forest area in search of bamboo sticks and bushes for their livelihood.

In Khagaznagar division, agricultural fields in 10-12 villages border the forest area. Officials and trackers are utilising new methods to track the tiger such as baiting the tiger with herbivores. In the past two years, the methods tried to track the injured K4 tigress were unsuccessful. The ability of a particular perfume — Calvin Klein’s Obsession for Men — to attract big cats in the wild is well-established and this method was also used.

