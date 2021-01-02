Sweets being sold without date labels in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In an apparent violation of the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations, many sweet shops in Karimnagar sell products without expiry date labels on them. The matter came to light recently, after a survey conducted by the Karimnagar Consumers Council.

The findings of the survey were released to the media here on Friday. Karimnagar Consumer Council district president Kola Ramachandra Reddy said that they had observed several violations of FSSAI rules at sweet shops, roadside eateries, vegetable markets, meat shops, among others.

He said that the roadside eateries were not taking precautions to prevent dust from contaminating foods, and that in vegetable markets, a few vendors were seen using stones as weights, instead of legal metrology department-approved weighing machines.