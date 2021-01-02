Telangana BJP urges Governor to speed up Gazette publication

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP State unit urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for the immediate publication of the Gazette enlisting the elected members of the GHMC, as any further delay would undermine the principles of democracy. “As none of the parties have absolute majority in the elections, delay in publication of Gazette would give scope for manipulations, the art of which the TRS has mastered.

We have seen some glimpses of it during the elections in the State over the last three months,” the BJP leaders said in a memorandum submitted to the Governor on Friday. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders, including N Ramchander Rao, T Raja Singh, NVSS Prabhakar, and others, submitted the memorandum.