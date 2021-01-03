2,500 workers to build new Telangana Secretariat in a year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 2,500 workers will be engaged in the construction of the new Secretariat building of Telangana.

​Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prasanth Reddy held a review meeting with the officials and contracting agency concerned to take stock of the progress of the construction work in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Minister said that all the basic amenities for workers, including shelter, would be provided at the construction site.

He said that 300 cubic metres of concrete mixture would be prepared every day, using around 2,500 bags of cement.

Vemula Prashant Reddy further said that around 200 pillars (footings) would be erected on the new Secretariat building premises.

He said that so far, construction of one pillar was completed using 300 cement bags, i.e., 40 cubic metres of concrete, in addition to four tonnes of steel.

He said that as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the construction of the new building would be completed within 12 months.