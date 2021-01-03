Achieve greater tax realisation, says Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked the officials of Excise and Commercial Tax departments to put in their best efforts in the ensuing three months to achieve greater tax realisation for the State government.

When the employees of Commercial Tax and Excise departments met the Chief Secretary to extend new year greetings at BRKR Bhavan, Somesh Kumar congratulated the officials of the department for working together as a well-knit team and for helping secure higher revenues for the state.

Further, he appealed to the employees to work even harder and requested them to re-dedicate themselves towards ensuring economic buoyancy of the state.

The Chief Secretary informed them that the government had taken the unprecedented decision of creating 131 posts in different categories and sanctioned 14 new Prohibition and Excise stations in the Excise Department.

The government also created 161 posts in different categories and sanctioned 18 new Commercial Taxes Circles in the Commercial Taxes Department.

Many posts were upgraded to increase promotional avenues.