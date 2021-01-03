AIMIM facing tough time with alliances

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DMK’s U-turn with regards to inviting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, over fears of backlash from Muslim parties in Tamil Nadu, has been unprecedented but not surprising.

In the past, it has proved tough for the Hyderabad party to maintain alliances. In 2019, during the Lok Sabha elections, the AIMIM struck an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

The alliance polled over 7.64 per cent votes.

However, during the Maharashtra Assembly elections later that year, the alliance split due to non-agreement over seat sharing.

During the GHMC polls, TRS announced that there was no alliance with AIMIM. The BJP, which emerged the first runner-up based their campaign on the ‘unholy alliance of TRS and AIMIM’.

Regarding the DMK fiasco, AIMIM has remained tight-lipped, but is expected to contest 35-40 seats in Tamil Nadu.