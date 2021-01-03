Blossoming into Konaseema: The new horticulture hub in Telangana

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Five mandals of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana are rapidly developing into a horticulture hub — just like their next-door neighbour Konaseema in Andhra Pradesh. The rich red soil, favourable climate, abundant water supply and the compelling influence of Konaseema are turning Dammapet, Aswaraopet, Mulakalapalli, Chandrugonda and Annapureddypalli mandals into a sight to behold.

Fruit and flower plantations dominate their landscape, with the region’s innovative farmers cultivating palm oil in 30,000 acres, cashew in 11,000, coconut in 1,000, mango in 7,000, guava in 400, banana in 350, cocoa in 600 and marigold in 5,000. This is what sets apart these five mandals from the district’s 17 others. This is good enough reason for many to call the region the ‘second Konnaseema’.

Dora, a farmer in Dammapet mandal, said: “There is a strong influence of Konaseema on the farmers here, hence many of them grow fruits and flowers. Also, Aswaraopet and Dammapet are located near the Andhra Pradesh border and the people of these two mandals share a close bond with those in Konaseema.”

Considering the readily-available facilities in these five mandals, the Telangana government set up two plam oil crushing factories in Dammapet and Aswaraopet.

It also established an agricultural college, an agricultural polytechnic college, a horticulture research centre and a sericulture centre in Aswaraopet mandal. In fact, the government is encouraging farmers in all aspects, Horticulture Officer Mariyanna said.