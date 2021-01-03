STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former MLA Katta Venkata Narasaiah passes away at 87

Published: 03rd January 2021 07:52 AM

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former MLA Katta Venkata Narasaiah died due to ill health in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was 87.  

He is survived by three sons and a daughter. His body was shifted to his native place in Pocharam village of Kallur mandal, and the final rites were held at his farmland.

Narasaiah was elected as an MLA from Madhira Assembly Constituency in 1999 from the CPI(M). Later, he resigned from the party citing differences of opinion with their policies.

He had been suffering from health issues for sometime and was admitted in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He died while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

Katta Venkata Narasaiah
