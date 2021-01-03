Hospitals ready with first-aid, O2 cylinders, ambulances at COVID vaccination dry run sites

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allaying fears about the Covid-19 jab, doctors at the Area Hospital in Nampally, which was one of the sites for the dry vaccination run on Friday, explained that every site would have an anaphylaxis unit to deal with post-inoculation allergies and reactions.

“Since a foreign body is being introduced, in rare cases, the vaccine recipient might experience itching, swelling, breathlessness or nausea. In such cases, based on the person’s body weight, we will be administering them a dose of adrenaline via injection on the arm to provide immediate first-aid. These symptoms can occur with any vaccination and has nothing to do with the Covid-19 vaccine alone,” said Dr Nazia Nousheen, Civil Surgeon at the vaccination site.

Every site will also be equipped with oxygen cylinders in case a vaccine recipient becomes breathless.

“As we are a hospital facility we have specialists on hand to manage the situation. However, if a higher degree of help is required, an ambulance will be available and the patient will be shifted to another hospital,” added Dr Nazia.