K Chandrasekhar Rao calls farmer, talks at length on potato cultivation in Zaheerabad

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday made a phone call to Nagireddy, a potato farmer from Ranjole village in Zaheerabad area, and enquired about various aspects of cultivation of potatoes in the area.

The CM inquired about the number of farmers cultivating potatoes in the area, the yields and the market price.

Nagireddy told the CM that 12-15 tonnes of potatoes are grown per acre in the area and the market price of potatoes was around Rs 20-25 per kg.

The CM asked him if the area under potato cultivation had decreased, compare to the past, to which Nagireddy said the area under cultivation had reduced from around 3,000 acres in the past to 1,500-2,000 acres. He added that the 166 variety of potato (pokraj) was cultivated in Zaheerabad area.

Nagireddy said Jyoti and Kathi varieties are also available but their yield has reduced, due to which most farmers were opting for the 166 variety.

The CM asked him about the time taken for crops to be ready, to which Nagireddy informed him that it would take 80 days and the yield would be about 16 bags of potatoes per acre.

The farmer said there were two types of soil in the Zaheerabad area and while potatoes grown in red soil turn red, those grown in black soil turn white.

​Nagireddy told Rao that he had also visited the latter’s farmhouse in the past, upon which the CM invited him to the farmhouse again.