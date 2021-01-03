STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karimnagar MIM leader meets KT Rama Rao over 'bias'

Earlier, AIMIM leaders spoke about the matter to Vinod Kumar and also informed him about the issues being faced by various corporators and councilors. 

Published: 03rd January 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 07:48 AM

KT Rama Rao

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Days after criticising TRS MLAs for discriminating against Muslims and Dalits, AIMIM Karimnagar district president Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain, along with TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, met MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hussain requested the TRS working president to release funds for development of Muslim and Dalit colonies in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. 

AIMIM leaders representing divisions and wards in Metpalli, Korutla, Jagtial, Peddapalli, and Dalits, are facing several issues, Hussain told Rama Rao. He requested the Minister to direct TRS MLAs to concentrate on development of divisions.

Ahead of their visit to Hyderabad, Hussain and Vinod Kumar met Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar on Friday. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also spoke to the Jagtial MLA over the phone regarding street vendors who had been displaced from the old bus station in Jagtial. 

In the wake of allegations made by AIMIM party leaders that the Jagtial MLA was biased and not helping residents of Muslim and Dalit colonies, the MLA refuted the allegations and said that all wards and divisions under his purview were being developed without any bias.

