Many Nizamabad leaders to join BJP as Bandi Sanjay Kumar refutes alliance talks in Telangana

Bandi Sanjay Kumar further said that the BJP-led Centre would not 'forgive' Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao even if he prostrates before it.

Published: 03rd January 2021 08:16 AM

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Saturday, refuted the speculations of a possible alliance with Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the next Assembly elections. He said that the BJP would come to power in 2023 without having an alliance with the TRS. 

He further said that the BJP-led Centre would not “forgive” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao even if he prostrates before it.

In a major setback to the ruling TRS in Nizamabad district, 10 MPTCs, 10 sarpanches, and an MPP will join the BJP on Sunday. All of them met Sanjay in Delhi on Saturday. Addressing the media in Delhi, Sanjay said, “The Chief Minister will be jailed for corruption.”

Alleging that the TRS government has been weakening the Panchayat Raj institutions, he said not even a single rupee was released by the state for the department. 

​“The local bodies are being run by Central funds,” Sanjay said.  

The TRS government is harassing the sarpanches and other elected representatives for raising their voice against injustice, he said. Accusing the State government of diverting the funds sanctioned by the Centre, he said the Chief Minister did not even hold a review meeting over the Panchayat Raj system. 

“In Nizamabad, almost all elected representatives of Dichpally mandal are going to join BJP,” he added. Dichpally comes under Nizamabad Rural Assembly constituency. TRS leader and former Dichpally ZPTC K Dinesh also met Sanjay in Delhi. He is aspiring for a BJP ticket. 

Meanwhile, Congress leader from Bodhan constituency quit the party and decided to join the BJP on January 7 during a public meeting in Bodhan.

