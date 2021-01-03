Support for scion: Gutha Sukhender Reddy says KT Rama Rao fit to be Telangana CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Saturday said that TRS working president and IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao was “eligible for the Chief Minister’s post by all means”.

In an informal chat with reporters here, he said Rama Rao would be suitable for the coveted post.

Reddy appreciated that Rama Rao was a good administrator. He, however, hastened, to add that he was not aware as to what type of discussion was going on within the TRS on the change of guard in the state. Reddy said no one had asked him to contest in the Nagarjunasagar bypoll.

“I hope the decision is unanimous,” he said. The Council chairman indirectly attacked the BJP stating that the language used by some leaders was not dignified.

A win in one or two seats shouldn’t lead to overconfidence, he advised. On the Pothireddypadu (PRP) expansion works taken up by the AP government, Gutha said he had been opposed to it from the beginning.