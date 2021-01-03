STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress, BJP ask for funds in Adilabad

While disbursing the crop loans, banks have been deducting the insurance amount of Rs 1,750 per acre from the loan amount. 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The political heat has been increasing in the district on agriculture related issues. Congress and BJP leaders have been conducting protests in various mandals demanding that the state government releases Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in Telangana.

Farmers have not received their insurance amount from last two years because the state government is yet to pay its share of Rs 80 crore per year, they said. 

The District Congress Committee president Shajid Khan demanded that the State and Central governments releases the amount. 

