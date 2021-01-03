Telangana groundwater level in December 2020 better than last year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The groundwater levels in the state dipped slightly in December 2020, compared to November.

However, thanks to the bountiful rains in the months before that, the average groundwater level of Telangana in December 2020 was much better than December 2019.

According to a report released by the Telangana Groundwater Department, the state’s average groundwater level for the month was 5.66 metres below ground level (mbgl), which is just 0.71 metres lower than the November groundwater level (4.95 mbgl), but this is much better than December 2019, when the state’s average groundwater level was 8.12 mbgl.

In Hyderabad, the groundwater level was 4.60 mbgl in December 2020, better than December 2019, when it was 7.04 mbgl.

As per the report, shallow groundwater levels (less than 5 mbgl) covered 49 per cent of the State’s area in December 2020, groundwater levels ranging between 5-10 mbgl covered 42 per cent of the State’s area and groundwater levels covering 10-15 mbgl covered 7 per cent of the areas.

The groundwater levels during December 2020 when compared to decadal average (2010-2019), improvement in the groundwater levels is observed in 541 of the total 589 mandals.