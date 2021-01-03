STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana groundwater level in December 2020 better than last year

In Hyderabad, the groundwater level was 4.60 mbgl in December 2020, better than December 2019, when it was 7.04 mbgl. 

Published: 03rd January 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Groundwater

The groundwater levels during December 2020 when compared to decadal average. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The groundwater levels in the state dipped slightly in December 2020, compared to November. 

However, thanks to the bountiful rains in the months before that, the average groundwater level of Telangana in December 2020 was much better than December 2019. 

According to a report released by the Telangana Groundwater Department, the state’s average groundwater level for the month was 5.66 metres below ground level (mbgl), which is just 0.71 metres lower than the November groundwater level (4.95 mbgl), but this is much better than December 2019, when the state’s average groundwater level was 8.12 mbgl. 

In Hyderabad, the groundwater level was 4.60 mbgl in December 2020, better than December 2019, when it was 7.04 mbgl. 

As per the report, shallow groundwater levels (less than 5 mbgl) covered 49 per cent of the State’s area in December 2020, groundwater levels ranging between 5-10 mbgl covered 42 per cent of the State’s area and groundwater levels covering 10-15 mbgl covered 7 per cent of the areas. 

The groundwater levels during December 2020 when compared to decadal average (2010-2019), improvement in the groundwater levels is observed in 541 of the total 589 mandals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Groundwater in Telangana Telangana Groundwater Department
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp