Telangana High Court directs Kaloji varsity to admit foreign national

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal, had denied admission to an MBBS course to a foreign national claiming that the student hadn’t studied a particular course, the Telangana High Court directed the varsity to admit the student based on a petition filed by the student.

The student is a foreign national whose father is of Indian origin.

The court directed the varsity to admit the student into MBBS course without raising any objection with regard to proof of study of Biological Science subject in the qualifying examination.

The Court declared the decision of the varsity as illegal.

The petitioner Srikeerti Reddi Pingle’s counsel said the petitioner had studied the Biological Sciences course in 10th grade in the USA.

On the other hand, additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao, appearing for the State government and the varsity, contended that the petitioner cannot be treated as eligible as per the regulations of Medical Council of India.

After hearing both sides, the bench said it was not open to the University to doubt the petitioner’s qualification, and allowed the petition.