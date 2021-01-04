ABVP activists try to obstruct convoy of Telangana Minister

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: ABVP activists tried to obstruct the convoy of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar who visited Kakatiya University (KU) campus to pay tributes to Savitribai Phule on the occasion of her 190th birth anniversary on Sunday.

The ABVP activists organised the protest stating that people’s representatives have no moral right to enter the campus as they did nothing for the varsity. Meanwhile, police detained a few protestors to make way for their convoys, after which the Minister and chief whip entered the campus.