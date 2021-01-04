BJP to launch stir in support of Telangana govt employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, said that his party was gearing up to launch an agitation to ensure that State government employees get their due entitlements. Bandi pointed out that the 1990-batch constable officers were not given promotions despite their 30-year service. The Karimnagar MP was addressing a press conference after inducting Nizamabad local body representatives from the TRS into the BJP.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the State government “failing to promote its employees in time”, Bandi said, “After the BJP comes to power in the next Assembly elections, we will promote eligible government employees of all cadres.”

“It is very unfortunate that constables are forced to retire as constables. The State government is neglecting its employees without even clearing the legal hindrances. We demand that the Chief Minister immediately begin the procedure for the elevation of employees,” Bandi added.

Speaking about the local body governance in the State, the BJP chief said, “The State is not even paying wages to tractor drivers. As a result, sarpanches are being forced to take up even a driver’s responsibility.”

Lauding the schemes of the BJP-led Central government, Bandi said, “The Centre has increased the post metric scholarship for SC and ST students to 60 per cent from 11 per cent. The State government is yet to release its 40 per cent share. We will fight for the students, if it fails to do so.”

He alleged that the Telangana police was using force against protesting ABVP students in Kakatiya University. “It is very unfortunate that the police lathi charged ABVP students. They were beaten black and blue, only because they demanded that a new VC be appointed for the varsity,” he claimed.