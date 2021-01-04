Harish visits Yadadri temple, offers prayers

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Finance Minister T Harish Rao visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri on Sunday and offered special pujas. He was accorded grand welcome by the priests and officials at the temple. After the special pujas, the priests offered him special teertha prasadam. The Minister was accompanied by government whip Gongidi Sunitha Mahender Reddy, temple EO Geeta, chief priest N Lakshmi Narasimha Charyulu, municipal chairperson Sudha and ZPTC Anuradha.