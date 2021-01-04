STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nagoba Jatara to begin on Feb 11

The officials will also discuss various arrangements to be made to celebrate the festival with all fervour.

Published: 04th January 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Nagoba Jatara in Telangana.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The members of Mesram clan have announced that they will organise the Nagoba Jatara from February 11.  Meanwhile, in light of the ongoing pandemic, the officials concerned have decided to organise a meeting on Monday to discuss various measures to be taken to ensure that all Covid norms are followed during the festival. The officials will also discuss various arrangements to be made to celebrate the festival with all fervour.

After taking cognisance of the deplorable condition of the old sanctum sanctorum, the members of the Mesram clan had decided to construct a new sanctum sanctorum at the Nagoba temple around two years ago, for which 2,500 members of the clan contributed money as well. Speaking to Express, Mesram Anand Rao, a member of the Nagoba temple trust board, said that the final decision on the Jatara will depend on the government meeting. He added that the Jatara will be organised by following all Covid protocols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagoba Jatara Telangana
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp