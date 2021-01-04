Nagoba Jatara to begin on Feb 11

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The members of Mesram clan have announced that they will organise the Nagoba Jatara from February 11. Meanwhile, in light of the ongoing pandemic, the officials concerned have decided to organise a meeting on Monday to discuss various measures to be taken to ensure that all Covid norms are followed during the festival. The officials will also discuss various arrangements to be made to celebrate the festival with all fervour.

After taking cognisance of the deplorable condition of the old sanctum sanctorum, the members of the Mesram clan had decided to construct a new sanctum sanctorum at the Nagoba temple around two years ago, for which 2,500 members of the clan contributed money as well. Speaking to Express, Mesram Anand Rao, a member of the Nagoba temple trust board, said that the final decision on the Jatara will depend on the government meeting. He added that the Jatara will be organised by following all Covid protocols.