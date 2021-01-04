STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away

However, the facility, which is accessible only for domestic LPG cylinders, has its pros and cons. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Booking a cooking gas cylinder is now just a missed call away for Indane Gas consumers. Indian Oil LPG customers anywhere in the country can give one missed call on 8454955555 to book an LPG cylinder refill. However, the facility, which is accessible only for domestic LPG cylinders, has its pros and cons. 

Telangana has around 1.12 crore domestic LPG consumers, of which  around 45 lakh are in Hyderabad. “The new facility is going to make booking hassle-free for consumers. Booking refills via missed calls is a faster way to procure an LPG cylinder. This facility will be of immense help to elderly customers, those living in rural areas and people who are not adept with the Interactive Voice Response Systems (IVRS),” Jagan Mohan Reddy, general secretary of the Telangana LPG Dealers Association, said.  

Customers can also book a cylinder via WhatsApp or SMS. For booking a cylinder via WhatsApp, they will need to type REFILL and send it to 7588888824. However, consumers will not be able to file complaints through this service. “If they want to raise complaints, they will have to use the IVRS facility,” added Jagan.

Comments

