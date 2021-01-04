STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Public hearing for NIMZ on January 20

There are four reserved forests within a 5-km radius of the NIMZ. 

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The public hearing for the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), Zaheerabad, which is proposed to come up in 12,635 acres at Nyalkal and Jharasangam mandals, will be held on January 20.

However, it remains to be seen as to how the hearing goes, as the project faces a headwinds in the form of opposition from residents of 17 villages which fall under the project site. The public hearing is considered an important step in moving closer to obtaining an Environmental Clearance.

Of the 12,635 acres required for the NIMZ, the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has to acquire 9,710 acres, of which 7,461 acres is private land, according to data presented in the draft Environmental Impact Assessment/Environmental Management Plan report of the project.

According to the report, the State government officials had planned to conduct a socio-economic survey in three villages, but the residents did not let them do so in two villages as a mark of protest. In the one village where the survey was conducted, 70 per cent of the people had opposed the project. 

The survey also revealed that most of the people in that village are solely dependent on agriculture and allied activities for livelihood. Changing the area to an industrial zone and subsequent change in land use will affect the livelihood of many. 

For this, the report stressed the need to skill the youth to take up new jobs in the industries. It also pointed out various environment impacts of the proposed project and related mitigation measures. There are four reserved forests within a 5-km radius of the NIMZ. 

On the benefits of the project, the report stated the NIMZ, Zaheerabad, may contribute to the annual industrial output of Rs 44,000 crore and generate direct and indirect employment for 2.66 lakh people by 2040. It will also enhance local infrastructure, including road and rail network. The NIMZ would focus on automobile, electrical machinery, transport equipment, etc. 

Facing headwinds
It is to be seen how the hearing goes, as the project faces headwinds from residents of 17 villages. The public hearing is considered an key step in moving closer to obtaining an EC

TAGS
NIMZ Telangana Zaheerabad Environmental Clearance
