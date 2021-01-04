Telangana: Fire mishap averted at Nagarjuna Sagar power plant

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A major fire accident was averted at the Nagarjunasagar power plant on Monday morning. According to sources, the fire broke out from a transformer in the eighth turbine at the hydroelectric power plant.

However, timely response by officials and employees, present at the power plant, proved helpful in bringing the flames under control, as a result of which no casualties were reported.

According to sources, the 13.5 KV transformer in this unit had just recently been repaired. However, during the wee hours of Monday, while the transformer was being heated using strip heaters to remove moisture, a fire broke out.

Authorities concerned told the media that a tarpaulin, which was being used at that time to confine the heat during moisture absorption process, was the first to catch fire.

Since the fire did not spread within the transformer, no major damage happened to the machines. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the officials informed the media that the accident took place in an area where spare parts were stored and not in the area where power was being generated.

Telangana State Genco Director (Hydel) Ch Venkata Rajam visited the power plant later in the day and took stock of the situation. He also interacted with the officials concerned and enquired about the incident.

It may be mentioned here that a fire broke out at the Srisailam underground hydroelectric power plant in August, 2020, resulting in the death of nine persons trapped inside the plant and a huge loss of property.