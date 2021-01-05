18 SC women get 'she' cabs in Telangana's Sangareddy

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In an attempt to provide a helping hand to struggling women, especially those belonging to SC communities, the authorities have introduced SHE cabs in Sangareddy.

The programme was inaugurated by Finance Minister T Harish Rao here on Monday. During the inaugural function at the District Collectorate, the Minister handed over car keys to 18 SC woman drivers.

The drivers were provided training at the SBI Training Center here. The cars were provided to the beneficiaries at a subsidised rate of 80% and the remaining 20% was provided through bank loans.

According to sources, the SC Corporation has taken up this initiative with the help of Uber. All SHE cabs are connected to the Uber server in Hyderabad.

The company is also giving an incentive of `10,000 each to all woman drivers. Srinivas, a representative of Uber, told Express that the cabs provided to the 18 women run on CNG as well as petrol.

Speaking after handing over the car keys, Harish said that the government will launch the project in other parts of the State based on the response it receives in Sangareddy.

Meanwhile, the Minister directed the Collector to talk to nearby industry owners and get them into hiring SHE cabs if and when required.

Pointing out that around 1,63,000 beneficiaries have received a total of Rs 2,737 crore through the SC Corporation, Harish mentioned that apart from this, the government has spent Rs 730 crore to provide lands to 1,60,000 farmers.