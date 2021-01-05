Darkness envelopes Telangana's education system: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, on Monday, slammed the TRS-led State government for Telangana’s “poor” higher education system.

“Darkness has enveloped education institutions in Telangana, where Goddess Saraswati should have been worshipped. Since the formation of Telangana, the higher education system in the State has been running in reverse gear,” he alleged.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the BJP leader alleged that even executive committee meetings were not being conducted in the universities, which was causing delay in the approval of university budgets. He came down heavily on the State government, claiming that the TRS was employing “Goebbels propaganda” when it came to recruitment of employees.

“There are no vice-chancellors in 14 varsities. Only two State universities have VCs,” he pointed out. He further said that four universities, namely Satavahana University, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Horticultural University, and Veterinary University, have had no VCs since the formation of the State.

Muralidhar Rao added that though there were no legal hindrances for the issuance of recruitment notifications, the State government using court cases as excuse to delay the hiring process, in view of the upcoming graduate MLC elections. Challenging the State government to constitute an audit committee to inspect universities, he said, “We are ready to stand before any audit committee, can the TRS government do it?”