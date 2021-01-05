STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Darkness envelopes Telangana's education system: BJP

The BJP leader alleged that even executive committee meetings were not being conducted in the universities, which was causing delay in the approval of university budgets.

Published: 05th January 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

P Muralidhar Rao, BJP, Telangana BJP

Former BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao (File | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, on Monday, slammed the TRS-led State government for Telangana’s “poor” higher education system.

“Darkness has enveloped education institutions in Telangana, where Goddess Saraswati should have been worshipped. Since the formation of Telangana, the higher education system in the State has been running in reverse gear,” he alleged. 

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the BJP leader alleged that even executive committee meetings were not being conducted in the universities, which was causing delay in the approval of university budgets. He came down heavily on the State government, claiming that the TRS was employing “Goebbels propaganda” when it came to recruitment of employees. 

“There are no vice-chancellors in 14 varsities. Only two State universities have VCs,” he pointed out. He further said that four universities, namely Satavahana University, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Horticultural University, and Veterinary University, have had no VCs since the formation of the State.  

Muralidhar Rao added that though there were no legal hindrances for the issuance of recruitment notifications, the State government using court cases as excuse to delay the hiring process, in view of the upcoming graduate MLC elections. Challenging the State government to constitute an audit committee to inspect universities, he said, “We are ready to stand before any audit committee, can the TRS government do it?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Muralidhar Rao BJP Telangana
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp