Depressed man attempts to jump off flyover in Hyderabad

According to police, Ravi was a resident of RC Puram, and used to work as a car driver. He had been depressed for a while over family issues.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man suffering from depression brought traffic to a standstill at the Punjagutta flyover on Monday. Ravi, who was being shifted to Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences by his family members, tried to attempt suicide by climbing the traffic police pylon at the flyover. 

According to police, Ravi was a resident of RC Puram, and used to work as a car driver. He had been depressed for a while over family issues. He was initially admitted to a hospital in Chandangar, where the doctors referred him to Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences. 

His family members were shifting him to the hospital when Ravi  jumped out of the vehicle at the Punjagutta circle and ran away. Then, he tried to hang himself using his shirt and a wire that was hanging from the flyover. 

“A bus which was plying under the flyover was stopped and police personnel climbed on top of it to rescue Ravi,”  said the police. No case was registered. Ravi allegedly got upset after the  hospital management demanded more money at Chandanagar, which is why he may  have tried to end his life, said the police.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

