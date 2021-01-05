Light rains likely over some parts of Telangana on January 6

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some parts of Telangana are likely to experience light rains and drizzles on January 6, due to the incursion of moisture with the easterly winds flowing into the State, said the India Meteorological Department on Monday.

The IMD said that temperatures were expected to remain normal over the next two days across most parts of the State, and except on January 6, dry weather may prevail on all other days. The minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 14-19 degree Celsius in most parts of the State.

On Monday, the State recorded minimum temperatures 2-4 degree Celsius above normal. In Hyderabad, it was 17.8 degree Celsius, which is 2.9 degree Celsius above normal, whereas in Nizamabad, it was 17.3 degree Celsius, which is 3.6 degree Celsius above normal.