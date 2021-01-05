STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao extols creative ideas of Indian youth

He appreciated the government school innovators for coming up with noble ideas and lauded them for coming up with creative solutions to the problems they were facing. 

Published: 05th January 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 07:36 AM

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  India can make miracles happen and is capable of finding innovative solutions to the problems of the world by using creative ideas of youngsters, said MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

The Minister was addressing the grand finale of the ‘Innovation Challenge 2020’ and said that the State had been encouraging youngsters through Telangana Innovation Cell, T-Hub, We-Hub, RICH (Research and Innovation Circle). 

He appreciated the government school innovators for coming up with noble ideas and lauded them for coming up with creative solutions to the problems they were facing. Congratulating the Telangana State Innovation Cell for organising the contest, he added, “I have learned from the interaction that all ideas have come from the problems being faced in the community.

Beyond innovation, the challenge is witness to clarity of thought with which the government school students have pursued their ideas. These challenges should be organised in every district, I request the Education Department and the Telangana State Innovation Cell to look at sector-specific innovation events that would help in creating a suitable ecosystems for the schoolkids.”

Minister of Education Sabitha Indra Reddy said, “It’s important to decentralise the innovation process, so that it would reach all government schoolchildren at the grassroots level. All problems have been experientially solved, which shows that the observational skills of students are being nurtured.”

Innovation Challenge 2020

The 2020 edition of this challenge was launched in August 2020. Around 4,041 schools from across 33 districts of the State registered for this challenge. As many as 8,750 students and 7,093 teams submitted their ideas after completing the online course on design thinking. 

