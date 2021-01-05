PIL on Women’s Commission posts dismissed

By Express News Service

The Telangana government, on Monday, informed the High Court that it has appointed a chairperson and members to the State Women’s Commission vide G.O. 20 dated December 27, 2020.

Special Counsel for Telangana, Harender Pershad, made this submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, dealing with the PIL filed by R Ramya Rao, a social activist, seeking direction to the authorities concerned for appointment of chairperson and members to State Women’s Commission, which fell vacant two and half years ago.

After recording the submissions of the Special Counsel, the bench dismissed the PIL as infructuous.

Previously, the bench had warned of summoning the State Chief Secretary before the court for explanation, if the government failed to fill the said posts.

