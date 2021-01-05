Telangana government lied about celebrating PV’s birth anniversary, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) organised a discussion on land reforms at Indira Bhavan on Monday, as part of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s centenary celebrations. Veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao presided over the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy recalled his association with former Prime Minister during his tenure in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He said that he entered politics with the support and guidance of PV.

Criticising the State government, Uttam said, “The government had announced that it would celebrate PV’s birth anniversary in a grand manner, but so far, it has not conducted any major programmes. It was lying all along”Senior journalist Ramachandra Murthy, who was present at the event, said that the former Prime Minister had enacted a landmark Act recognising tenant farmers in the country.

“In 1972, before bringing in the land reform Acts, the government had introduced an ordinance. PV Narasimha Rao, in the Assembly, had said that landlords were arrogant, as they possessed hundreds of acres of land.

He said that if the government cut down the area of lands owned by them, their arrogance would also be curtailed. It was unlikely of any political leader to speak against landlords back in those days.” Congress MLAs T Jayaprakash Reddy and D Sridhar Babu, and senior leaders Ponnala Laxmaiah, Mallu Ravi also participated in the programme.