Telangana youth gets lifer for kidnap, rape of minor

HYDERABAD: A youngster who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a minor girl under the pretext of marriage at KPHB in 2016 has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused Chittari Sailu. Sailu trapped the victim while he was working as a labourer. The victim, who was then 14 years old, worked as a domestic help.

She became friends with Sailu and they gradually entered into a relationship after he convinced her that he would marry her.

After gaining her confidence, he told her that he would take her to the beach at Vizag. As per the plan, they went to Vizag and started living together in a rented room.

He also convinced her to have sexual intercourse with him by stating that they would be able to get married easily if they did so.

However, after coming to know that her parents had filed a case against him, he dropped her near her home and fled. He was later arrested and remanded to judicial custody.  

During the investigation, the police proved that the victim was a minor. The experts also opined that there was no evidence of recent sexual contact, but previous contact could not be ruled out.

 Based on the reports and other evidence, the court conducted a trial and found Sailu guilty of the offences under kidnap, rape and the POCSO Act.

