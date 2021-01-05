Tensions erupt as Telangana MP’s name appears last on plaque 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Sparking tension in Bejjur mandal, BJP’s Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao strongly criticised the Asifabad district administration for allegedly violating protocol while laying the foundation stone for a high-level bridge and road on Monday.

Reportedly, when the MP visited Bejjur to lay the foundation for the project, he noticed that his name was mentioned last in the plaque. Irked by this, he called out the district administration for violating protocol and disrespecting his authority.

Many of his followers threatened to demolish the foundation stone using boulders. Though the police foiled their attempt, the MP and his supporters left the venue without participating in the foundation-laying puja.

Speaking to the media, Bapu Rao said that the Central government had sanctioned `14 crore for the proposed bridge and road near Kushnapelli village in Bejjur. “My name was mentioned last on the foundation plaque, after the Zilla Parishad chairperson’s name. How can this be? I am an MP,” said Bapu Rao.

He said that the State government was making use of Central funds, but was not giving due credit to BJP leaders. “Konneru Konappa is a TRS MLA, so they put his name up everywhere. Because I am an Adivasi MP from the BJP, I am being neglected,” he alleged. He said he would file a SC/ST Atrocity case against officials if they do not correct the order of names.