Woman, child found dead in Nizamabad forest

NIZAMABAD: Two bodies were recovered from a dry well in Ganpur forest area under Varni police station limits in the district on Monday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Begary Sujata, 30, and her two-year-old son Ramu. Bodhan ACP N Ram Rao said that the woman and her child were killed a couple of days ago by her husband Begary Ramu.

An autopsy was conducted at the spot itself to ascertain their identities and cause of death, after which the bodies were handed over to their family.

According to cops, on December 31, they received a complaint from Sujatha’s mother stating that Sujatha and her kid were missing.

They suspected her husband’s involvement in the incident and upon interrogation, the man confessed to the crime and said that he killed Sujatha suspecting her fidelity.

On December 31, they got into a fight in the morning and later in the afternoon, Ramu convinced Sujatha to go with him to the forest to get firewood, where he killed both Sujata and the child.