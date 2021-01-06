Another dry run in Telangana on January 7, 8

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana will have another round of dry run for the vaccine rollout on Thursday and Friday as mandated by the State Health Department. As part of the same, every PHC and teaching hospital in the State under the control of the government and certain private hospitals will be conducting the dry run. An estimated 1,200 healthcare facilities are likely to be part of it.

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao said 25 beneficiaries will be identified per centre for the dummy run. Each of their names will be verified on the Cowin app. Around 30,000 GHMC staff will be covered in the first phase of rollout.