BJP corporators demand formation of new GHMC council, stage protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly-elected BJP corporators on Tuesday staged a flash protest at Pragathi Bhavan, demanding to immediately form a new governing body of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Alleging that the government is deliberately delaying the procedure of forming a new council, they also raised slogans demanding the government to conduct Mayoral election.

Former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy said that the State government making a mockery of democracy by not issuing a gazette notification. He added that police have obstructed their peaceful protest.

Bhagya Laxmi, who was elected as corporator from Gawalipura, said: “There are no responsibilities or rights entrusted to us as we didn’t take oath of office. Though it has been over a month since we have been elected, there is no recognition for us.”

“We have promised many things during the elections. We are unable to show our faces to the people as there is no opportunity to fulfil our promises,” said M Supriya, who was elected Musheerabad corporator.