Cold, dry weather in Telangana till January 7

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy weather, with a possibility of rainfall, in isolated areas across the State till January 7.The cloudy sky is to keep the weather slightly warm due to insulation.

With it, minimum temperatures are likely to go up by a degree or two. Since Monday, Hyderabad, with its minimum temperature at 18.9 degrees Celcius, has been observing a deviation of four degree Celcius from normal. From January 8, cold and dry weather will prevail with, fog or mist in the early hours and a partly cloudy sky.