Elect TPCC chief after poll in Nagarjunasagar, K Jana Reddy urges Sonia Gandhi

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy is understood to have urged the grand old party’s high command to keep reconstitution of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) in abeyance until the completion of bypoll for Nagarjunasagar Assembly seat.

According to party sources, Jana Reddy had written to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders to this effect. It was being speculated that the party high command would announce its decision on Tuesday. Recently, Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy also made a request to the high command.

Jana Reddy is worried about the repercussions of appointing a new TPCC chief ahead of the Nagarjunasagar bypoll in which he wants to contest. He also feels that any decision would ruin the unity in the party which is already very tenuous.The Congress party doesn’t have the luxury of losing yet another byelection. It has to win to keep the party afloat as the BJP is emerging as an “alternative” to the ruling TRS party.

Worried about the repercussions

