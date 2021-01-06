FGG urges Governor to intervene

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance, an NGO, has urged the Telangana Governor to direct the Chief Secretary to expedite the investigation in the case related to a diversion of funds to the tune of `25 crore from the Devarakonda Cooperative Bank in Nalgonda district. The case was transferred to the CID with orders to complete investigation in three months, but it has been pending for six years, the NGO claimed.

The NGO in a letter to the Governor on Tuesday informed that the Joint Collector of Nalgonda reported serious financial irregularities by the Branch Manager under DCCB, Nalgonda and its seven primary agricultural cooperative societies and that misappropriation of `25 crore took place between the years 2009 to 2013.

It alleged that CID is dragging the case years together for reasons best known to them. Responding to a query in 2017, CID informed FGG that the inquiry has been completed and the case is under investigation. “Three years later, they gave the same reply, the FGG said.