Justice league

The PIL sought direction to the Chief Secretary to apprise the court of the procedure formulated by the State government in distributing the flood relief.

HC stays Hyd Cricket Association matches

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of the Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, stayed all the league cricket matches to be conducted by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for the year 2020-21.The judge passed this interim order in the petition filed by the Union Bank of India cricket team, seeking direction to the HCA to include the petitioners’ team in the league, and thereafter continue the said cricket championship.Petitioner’s counsel K Lakshmi Narasimha told the court that the HCA paid no heed to the court’s previous orders directing it to include the petitioner’s team in the league. “The HCA had earlier recognised the Andhra Bank cricket team, which was later merged into the Union Bank of India following a Central government directive. But the Cricket Association has still not recognised the Union Bank of India team,” he said. The counsel further urged the court to suspend all league matches until the matter was resolved. After hearing the case, the judge passed the above interim order and adjourned the case hearing.

Flood relief row: HC asks govt, GHMC to file counter

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government, GHMC, and the District Collectors concerned, directing them to file counter affidavits in a PIL alleging irregularities in the distribution of cash relief among citizens who were affected by the October-2020 floods in the city.The bench comprising Justice A Rajasheker Reddy and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy is dealing with the petition, which was taken up based on a letter addressed to the High Court Chief Justice by AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan. The PIL sought direction to the Chief Secretary to apprise the court of the procedure formulated by the State government in distributing the flood relief.During the hearing, the bench removed SEC as one of the respondents in the PIL, and asked the other respondents — Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries to Revenue, Finance and MAUD, GHMC commissioner and District Collectors of Hyderabad and Rangareddy — to file counter.

Govt told to file counter in PIL on EWS reservation

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to file a counter affidavit in four weeks in the PIL seeking the implementation of 10 per cent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in educational institutions and public services.A division bench of the court, comprising Justices A Rajasheker Reddy and B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in the PIL filed by Ale Bhasker Raaj, president of State BJP OBC Morcha, and others, alleging non-implementation of EWS reservation in Telangana.
The petitioners’ counsel sought court directions to the government authorities concerned to implement the said reservations under EWS quota for admissions into educational institutions for the academic year 2021-22 and for upcoming notifications for appointments or posts to be made in public services. Several eligible students are losing out on opportunities due to the inaction of the State government, the counsel said.

