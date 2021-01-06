Karimnagar hospital proves a mother’s warmth beats any incubator

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: THE Kangaroo Mother Care Unit (KMCU) at the Mother and Child Health Care Centre (MCHCC) in Karimnagar has been facilitating a record number of successful deliveries in the district. The natural incubator helps boost a premature baby’s growth by providing him/her an environment conducive for their normal development.

In other words, just as a kangaroo fosters its baby in its pouch, doctors at the KMC encourage skin contact between the mother/father and the child. No artificial incubators are used for the process. If a baby is born with a weight below 2.5 kg or has respiratory issues, he/she is strapped to their parent’s chest for at least 24 hours, so that they can get the warmth they need.

Senior pediatricians Dr M Mallikarjun and G Ravikanth supervise the KMCU. Special women health workers are employed in this unit. “Once they stabilise, most Low Birth Weight (LBW) babies just need enough warmth. In the KMCU, the babies are placed close to their mother’s chest using a broad strap. This skin-to-skin contact keeps the babies as warm as they could be in any artificial incubator,” said Dr M Mallikarjun.

Speaking to Express, Dr G Ravikanth said that the technique also facilitates easy breast feeding. “Eye contact between the mother and child is achieved through this. Sometimes, the father too can hold the baby instead of the mother,” he added.

Vanaja, a woman from Sircilla, is a testament to the success of the KMCU. Her baby girl was born with low body weight, and was strapped to her chest for at least two days. Now, the baby is as healthy as ever. In another instance, Sudhakar, instead of his wife Mounika, helped in the natural growth of his LBW baby.