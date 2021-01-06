STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KT Rama Rao gets invite for WEF summit in Japan

World Economic Forum again invited IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for this year’s Global Technology Governance Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Japan from April 5 to 7. 

KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

In his invitation letter to Rama Rao, World Economic Forum President Børge Brende, said: “Under your forward-looking leadership, Telangana has been at the forefront of using emerging technologies for societal benefits. Thank you for your support of the AI4AI: Artificial Intelligence for Agriculture Innovation and G20 Smart Cities Alliance. It will be a pleasure to work together to further deepen their impact.” “The emerging technologies of the fourth industrial revolution have a vital role to play as countries recover from and rebuild following the Covid pandemic,” Brende added.

The Global Technology Governance Summit will build on the forum’s work on global technology governance and bring stakeholders from the government, business and civil society to identify how to harness and regulate these technologies to accelerate growth, encourage innovation, and build resilience. 

