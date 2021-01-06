STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maata raani mounamidi: Vennelakanti’s golden pen rests as he dies at 64

Lyric writer Bhaskarabhatla Ravikumar, producer Raj Kandukuri, director BVS Ravi and several others from the Telugu film industry expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned Telugu film lyricist and dialogue writer Vennelakanti Rajeswara Prasad, popularly known as Vennelakanti, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 64 and is survived by his wife and sons — Shashank and Rakendu Mouli. 

He had worked in nearly 300 films. Hailing from Nellore, Vennelakanti was drawn to literature at a young age, and at 11, he wrote a satakam with a punchline (makutam) Bhakta Dukhanasa Parvateesa. It was in the mid-80s that Vennelakanti quit his bank job to begin his journey as a songwriter with Krishnamraju-starrer Sri Ramachandrudu (1986).

Vennelakanti has received acclaim from the masses as well as the literary elite. In a career spanning over four decades, he went on to work with some of the great names in music such as MS Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja, Vidyasagar MM Keeravani, Madhavapeddi Suresh and Mani Sharma among others.

Some of his popular songs include Rasaleelavela Raayabaramela (Aditya 369), Madhurame Sudhaganam (Brundavanam), Sri Ranga Ranga Nathuni (Mahanadi), Raavayya Muddula Mama (Samarasimha Reddy), Bhimavaram Bulloda (Gharana Bullodu), Tenchukunte Tegipotundha (Preyasi Raave), Kontha Kaalam (Chandramukhi) and Konte Chooputho (Ananthapuram 1980) among others. His last song was Praname (Penguin) composed by Santosh Narayan. Besides songs, Vennelakanti also wrote dialogues for several dubbed films like Panchathantram (2002), Pothuraju (2003), Mumbai Xpress (2005), Dasavatharam, Saroja (2008), Manmadha Baanam (2010) and Premakhaidi (2011).

Turning point

Maata Raani Mounamidi from Maharshi (1988) was Vennelakanti’s fourth song and his first with Ilaiyaraaja. Vamsy, the film’s director, wanted the song to break away from the conventional duets and suggested Vennelakanti to write the song in the form of Mukta Pada Grastham in which the second line starts with the last word of the first line. The trio believed that there won’t be a better way to convey the emotional turmoil of the protagonist, who continues to adore his love interest. The song has become one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema and since then, there was no looking back for Vennelakanti.

Condolences pour in

Lyric writer Bhaskarabhatla Ravikumar, producer Raj Kandukuri, director BVS Ravi and several others from the Telugu film industry expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

