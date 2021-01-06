Rs 2 cr sanctioned for tribal jatara 

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: THE State government has sanctioned `2 crore, under the Special Development Fund for Welfare and Developmental Activities scheme, for the biennial Durajpally Lingamanthula Jatara, popularly known as Peddagattu Jatara, which is scheduled to begin in February, at Durajpally village in Chivvemla.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sanctioned the fund after taking cognisance of a proposal submitted by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Suryapet Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, seeking a financial assistance of `2.43 crore for conducting the jatara. The government has also instructed the district administration to take up all necessary works on a war-footing.