Ryots stage stir at public hearing on mining lease

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Tension prevailed at the venue of a public hearing on the mining lease for My Home Industries Private Limited, at Vepalamadhavaram village of Mellacheruvu mandal in Suryapet district on Tuesday. The hearing lasted for around four hours and 15 minutes, during which as many as 55 people expressed their opinion on providing lease to the company.

Those who attended the hearing expressed their views, especially on the creation of employment and infrastructure.It may be mentioned here that the My Home Industries Private Limited carries out limestone mining for its cement plant established over 631 acres, of which the company had purchased 430 acres and the remaining land was assigned by the government.

The issue started when, during the public hearing, a few farmers started agitating and creating a ruckus. The protestors alleged that the police were preventing those who wanted to speak about the issues they have been facing because of the mining being carried out by the cement plant. There was an altercation between police and farmers, due to which the cops took six farmers into custody and shifted them to the local police station.

Meanwhile, after the public hearing, District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy thanked all those who took part in it and mentioned that all data collected during the hearing will be compiled and sent to the Ministry of Environment.