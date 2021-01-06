Student innovator gets 2BHK in Nalgonda

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: As per the direction of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, Nalgonda Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, on Tuesday, assured to allot a double bedroom house to a poor student named Sk Basheera and her family.

It may be mentioned here that Rama Rao directed the officials to sanction Basheera a 2BHK house as he was impressed by her innovative “Hydraulic Lifting and Rotating Wheelchair”, which Basheera displayed during the just-concluded School Innovation Challenge held in Hyderabad.

Basheera is a Class 9 student of Government Girls High School, situated at RP road in Nalgonda.Basheera hails from a poor family. While her father has been bedridden for the past few years, her mother works in an ice-cream factory to sustain the family.