STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana govt plans to capture health data to further Life Sciences sector

The data collection involves adoption of electronics record-keeping mechanisms, online portals, and mobile-applications.

Published: 06th January 2021 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is planning to capture the public health data through data collection for understanding the morbidity and mortality profiles of people.

The Life Sciences Advisory Committee made these recommendations as part of its plans to boost the Life Sciences sector in the coming decade. The data collection involves adoption of electronics record-keeping mechanisms, online portals, and mobile-applications.

The collection of health data is part of an overall plan "surveilling" disease. "There is a need to design a comprehensive programme to target communicable as well as increasingly emerging non-communicable diseases first, assess the disease burden, detect trends, and duly allocate resources," said the Life Sciences Vision document.

As part of the much more important data collection component of this step, the Life Sciences Advisory Committee recommended the State government to mandate "moratality and morbidity recording for critical diseases that have been identified across public and private institutions."

As for data management and assimilation, the data would work towards identifying "patterns among age groups, genders, regions, education levels, occupation categories, lifestyle parameters, and more," the document said. These epidemiological and compliance reports will be circulated in all healthcare centres and review meetings involving State, district and block level teams.

However, privacy activists slammed the move calling it unnecessary and an infringement on the Right to Privacy judgement passed by the Supreme Court. Experts claim that this move may be against the ethical gudelines of doctor-patient confidentiality. "Healthcare data is sacred. Will the Telangana government take permission each time they share this sensitive information?" a privacy researcher said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government Life Sciences Advisory Committee data collection morbidity profiles mortality profiles
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp