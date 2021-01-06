STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS Genco to knock on the doors of consumer forum 

The Genco purchased Philips’ air purifier in July, 2020 from a showroom in Punjagutta. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the air purifier installed in the chambers of TS Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao is not working up to the mark, the power corporation has decided to lodge a complaint against the company. The Genco purchased Philips’ air purifier in July, 2020 from a showroom in Punjagutta. 

“The performance of the air purifier is not at all satisfactory. The air quality parameters mentioned in the brochure have not met. The service personnel are also not attending the calls immediately,” said a press release from the Genco on Tuesday. 

Thus, the Genco decided to proceed legal action against the company. The cost of the air purifier model number AC 3257 is around Rs 24,000. However, the TS Genco CMD is very particular to lodge a complaint against the company. The officials may soon file a case in the consumer forum.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp