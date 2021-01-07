Ex-Andhra Pradesh Minister guided kidnappers all night

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former AP Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was at her Banjara Hills residence on Tuesday night when international shuttler Praveen Rao and his brothers Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao were being kidnapped from their Bowenpally residence.

After confirming that they were picked up successfully, she moved to her other residence at Kukatpally in the wee hours. From the time of the kidnap till the victims were rescued and the accused fled, Akhila Priya was constantly monitoring their movements through her mobile phone.

The suspects, who had kidnapped the brothers, were also receiving instructions over phone. Police suspect that Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargav Ram was constantly in touch with the kidnappers. After the victims were taken to a family friend’s farmhouse at Moinabad, the suspects told them that “boss” would come and meet them, thereby forcing the brothers to sign the documents which looked like property agreements and some blank papers.

Police, who found that Akhila Priya was awake all night, confirmed her role in the kidnap and rushed teams to her Kukatpally residence. For long, she did not open the door and refused to meet the personnel. After a lot of compulsion, she stepped out and was taken to the police station.