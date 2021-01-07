More mobile towers to come up in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has a tower density of 0.71 per 1,000 population as against the national 0.42. The target is to reach 1.7 by 2024, as per the guidelines of National Broadband Mission. The second meeting of the State Broadband Committee was held under the Chief Secretary (CS) Somesh Kumar at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The CS said the government was committed for the fiberisation of Base Station Towers (BTS) and would extend necessary support for better communication coverage. The State presently has 35 per cent fiberisation of BTS and would reach the target of 70 per cent set by the NBM. The CS assured to include representations from Energy and Panchayat Raj departments to sort out the issues.