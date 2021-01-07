STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

More mobile towers to come up in Telangana

The CS said the government was committed for the fiberisation of Base Station Towers (BTS) and would extend necessary support for better communication coverage.

Published: 07th January 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile towers

For representational purposes (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has a tower density of 0.71 per 1,000 population as against the national 0.42. The target is to reach 1.7 by 2024, as per the guidelines of National Broadband Mission. The second meeting of the State Broadband Committee was held under the Chief Secretary (CS) Somesh Kumar at the Secretariat on Wednesday. 

The CS said the government was committed for the fiberisation of Base Station Towers (BTS) and would extend necessary support for better communication coverage. The State presently has 35 per cent fiberisation of BTS and would reach the target of 70 per cent set by the NBM. The CS assured to include representations from Energy and Panchayat Raj departments to sort out the issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Telangana mobile towers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp